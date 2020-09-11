NDTX Round-Up: September 4-10 | USAO-NDTX

(STL.News) – SENTENCING – SAMUEL DE LA CRUZ-MEDINA

On September 4, Samuel De La Cruz-Media was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Mr. De La Cruz-Media utilized a room at the HanGil Hotel Town to distribute quantities of heroine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other drugs to numerous customers on a daily basis. Mr. De La Cruz-Media is the seventh defendant convicted in association with the HanGil Hotel Town. The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Rick Calvert prosecuted this case.

SENTENCING – CESAR ORTIZ

On September 8, Cesar Ortiz was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiring to launder money. Mr. Ortiz conspired with codefendants to pick up and distribute 12 kilograms of cocaine. He and a codefendant discuss splitting the profits for the cocaine as well as sending drug proceeds from three kilograms of cocaine to Mexico. Mr. Ortiz was illegally in the United States at the time of the offense. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department, Irving Police Department, Richardson Police Department and Carrollton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal prosecuted this case.

GUILTY PLEA – JAWED AHMAD

On September 8, Jawed Ahmad, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Mr. Ahmad and other coconspirators used a scheme to unlawfully enrich themselves by causing victims throughout the United States to send money to him by mail. Mr. Ahmad would call victims posing as a government authority and request money to clear up arrest warrants, settle the victims IRS’s tax bill, and by purchase federal bonds to safeguard the victims’ accounts. During Mr. Ahmad’s arrest, U.S. Secret Service Investigators found in his possession over $105,000 in U.S. currency, more than 75 counterfeit driver’s licenses bearing defendant’s photos, multiple credit cards with names of other individuals, and $4,185 in blank money orders. Mr. Ahmed faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Damien Diggs is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – ANTHONY CARDELL HENDERSON

On September 10, Anthony Cardell Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mr. Henderson, a known convicted felon, conspired with other individuals to distribute and possess methamphetamine. On multiple occasions in August 2019, Mr. Henderson and two co-conspirators obtained methamphetamine and sold it for a profit. When officers took Mr. Henderson into custody they searched the minivan he had been driving and found a firearm. Mr. Henderson faces up to 30 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Magliolo is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – EDDIE LEE BUSBY

On September 10, Eddie Lee Busby, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. During August 2019, Mr. Busby and two co-conspirators obtained and sold methamphetamine for profit. Mr. Busby faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Magliolo is prosecuting this case.

