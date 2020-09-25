NDTX Round-Up: September 18-24

(STL.News) – SENTENCING – DOMINGO SANTIAGO CEDANO-MARTINEZ

On September 18, Domingo Santiago Cedano-Martinez, 24, was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. On August 8, 2019, Cedano-Martinez met with a co-conspirator at Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas to sell 993 grams of methamphetamine. During the drug transaction, law enforcement arrested Cedano-Martinez and seized the drugs. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Martin prosecuted this case.

GUILTY PLEA – BERNICE LEE WOODSON, JR.

On September 22, Bernice Lee Woodson, Jr., 35, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. DEA agents executed a search warrant at Woodson’s home in Crandall, Texas. Inside the kitchen refrigerator, agents found 289 grams of heroin. Inside the kitchen cupboard, agents found over a kilogram of methamphetamine and approximately 200 grams of cocaine, pharmaceutical pills, and marijuana. In a bedroom, agents found 7.4 kilograms of miscellaneous pills and throughout the house were seven firearms and $36,000. Woodson faces up to life in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanna Etessam is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – LEONEL GENARO YANEZ

On September 22, Leonel Genaro Yanez, 47, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a methamphetamine. Yanez, an illegal immigrant from Morelia, Mexico, met an individual in Mesquite, Texas where he purchased car audio speakers which he knew contained 20 kilograms of methamphetamine. Yanez planned to distribute the narcotics to an individual who was taking the speakers to Florida. Yanez faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachael Jones is prosecuting this case.

