NDTX Round-Up June 29 – July 6

(STL.News) – GUILITY PLEA – FLOYD ALLEN HAWKINS

On June, 30, Floyd Allen Hawkins, 30, pled guilty to production of child pornography. In March, 2019, Yahoo submitted cybertips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning several images of child pornography uploaded by Hawkins. Dallas Police Department executed a search warrant on Hawkins’ home where he was questioned about the images. Hawkins admitted to producing multiple images of child pornography of a two-year-old girl. Hawkins faces up to 30 years in federal prison for his crimes. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Dallas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Camille Sparks is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – ERIC JACKSON

On June 30, Eric Jackson, 34, pled guilty to transportation of stolen goods or monies in interstate commerce. Jackson and his co-conspirators travelled around the United States to commit burglaries of cash safes. The group target grocery stores, check-cashing locations, and businesses with a significant amount of cash on hand. The safe crew received alarm codes from an insider at a national alarm company to aid in avoiding detection. Jackson and his co-conspirators caused losses between $250,000 and $1,500,000. Jackson faces up to 10 years in federal custody for his crimes. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould is prosecuting this case.

SENTENCING – RICKY CARDENAS

On June 30, Ricky Cardenas, 41, was sentenced to 165 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Investigators with Parker County Sheriff’s Office received information that Cardenas was distributing methamphetamine at a local hotel in Weatherford, Texas. The same day, Cardenas left the hotel for a nearby gas station where he engaged in drug transaction with several individuals. After leaving the gas station, Cardenas was stopped by law enforcement and found with methamphetamine in his car. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson is prosecuting this case.

GUILTY PLEA – KENNETH JERNARD NARGO

On June 30, Kenneth Jernard Nargo, 22, pled guilty two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of crime of violence. Nargo and his c0-consrpators robbed multiple pawn shops in north Texas. Once inside the pawn shops, the group discharged a firearm to scare customers and employees so they would not interfere with the robberies. During two robberies in Duncanville, Texas and Dallas, Texas, Nargo admitted to jumping over the counter and stealing a cash register drawer and jewelry. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dallas Police Department, DeSoto Police Department, and Duncanville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Walt Junker is prosecuting this case.

SETENCING – SHARROCCA BLOCKER

On July 6, Sharrocca Blocker, 41, was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for aiding and assisting the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return. Blocker prepared a tax return on behalf of another taxpayer in which she fraudulently claimed a net profit from running a call center business the taxpayer did not owned or operate. The false tax return made Blocker’s client eligible for the earned income tax credit. This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug Allen is prosecuting this case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE