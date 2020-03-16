NDTX Round-Up for March 16

(STL.News) – GUILTY PLEA – ROMELIO RIVERON

On March 10, Romelio Riveron, 50, pled guilty to conspiracy to launder money and monetary instruments. Riveron purchased stolen jewelry, gold, and diamonds from individuals who were involved in four major robberies in Bedford, Texas, The Village, Oklahoma, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas. Riveron traveled to different locations around the United States to launder the stolen jewelry, gold, and diamonds. In sum, Riveron and his co-conspirators caused total losses of $2,561,112.41. Riveron faces 20 years in federal custody. This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by AUSA Ryan Raybould.

GULITY PLEA – JUAN JESUS CERVANTES-DEL TORO

On March 10, Juan Jesus Cervantes-Del Toro, 47, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Cervantes-Del Toro met a confidential informant at a Dallas area auto body shop and sold the informant one kilogram of methamphetamine. During his arrest, law enforcement found numerous baggies containing methamphetamine and cocaine. Cervantes-Del Toro faces 20 years in federal custody. This case was investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety and prosecuted by AUSA Linda Requenez.

SENTENCING – JOEL VILLEGAS-PATIN0

On March 11, Joel Villegas-Patio, 62, was sentenced to 188 months in federal custody for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Law enforcement used confidential sources to purchase heroin from Villegas-Patino on multiple occasions. When a search warrant was executed on his residence, Villegas-Patino had 4,893 grams of heroin in his possession. In the two month period that proceeded his arrest, Villegas-Patino had received a total of eight kilograms of heroin from his supply in Mexico. This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by AUSA John Kull.

GUILTY PLEA – CHRISTOPER PAUL STOUT

On March 12, Christopher Paul Stout, 41, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Stout sold 14 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source at his place of residence in Dallas. Shortly thereafter, Stout again sold 500 pills of clandestinely produced oxycodone. He faces up to 20 years in federal custody. This case was investigated Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by AUSA Rachel Jones.

