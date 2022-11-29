NDTV zooms another 5% after Prannoy, Radhika Roy resign from board

NEW DELHI: Having skyrocketed nearly 4 times already in 2022 ahead of the takeover by the Adani Group, shares of broadcaster () on Wednesday rallied another 5% after founders Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy put in their papers.

The veteran couple of the media industry resigned as directors on the board of the promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Ltd yesterday.

The resignation came a day after NDTV said an entity backed by the founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to controlling the media firm.

The promoter group vehicle, which owns a 29.2% stake and is the largest shareholder of NDTV, approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, Sanjay Pugalia as directors on its board, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Today was the fourth straight day when NDTV shares hit their upper circuit limit of 5%. With no sellers in sight, the stock was trading at Rs 447.70 on Wednesday morning. The multibagger is up 288% so far in the calendar year 2022 but the stock hardly has any analyst coverage.

Adani’s open offer price to buy an additional 26% stake in NDTV at Rs 294 per share is way below the current market price. The open offer, which began on November 22, closes on December 5. Exchange data showed that the offer has been subscribed 0.32 times so far.

NDTV’s latest shareholding pattern at the end of the September quarter shows that promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy own 15.94% and 16.32% stakes in the company. RRPR owns a 29.18% stake in NDTV.

Markets regulator Sebi on November 7 granted its approval to the proposed Rs 492.81 crore-open offer.