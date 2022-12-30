NCLT admits IDFC First's plea against Marvel Realtors

Mumbai: A bankruptcy court has admitted Marvel Realtors & Developers under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and appointed Manoj Kumar Mishra as the interim resolution professional for the Pune-based realty firm. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the petition filed by company’s lender to take the company into administration.

The lender had approached the bankruptcy court after the realty firm defaulted on its dues exceeding ?44 crore.

IDFC First Bank had sanctioned a term loan of ?48 crore in favour of Marvel Realtors & Developers at an interest rate of 17.5% per annum in July 2017. As per the loan agreement, the debt was scheduled to be repaid in 48 monthly instalments and the principal amount was to be repaid in 10 instalments.