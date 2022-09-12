NC Lottery – Whitney Pakalka Wins $100,000

Forsyth County woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

(STL.News) Whitney Pakalka of Winston Salem took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

She bought her lucky Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Aug.15 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Pakalka claimed her prize Friday at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,011.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $193 million jackpot, or $105 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.