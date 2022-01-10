NC Lottery – Wendy Diaz wins $1 million lottery prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Wendy Diaz of Southport tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Diaz bought her Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II Highway in Southport.

When Diaz arrived at NC Lottery headquarters on Friday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

Since Diaz won the last top prize, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.