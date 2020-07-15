NC Lottery: Wake County, Jennifer Broadwell wins $1 million prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Jennifer Broadwell of Raleigh is the winner of the first Power 10s $1 million top prize.

Broadwell purchased her lucky $10 ticket from Steve’s on West Garner Road in Garner.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Broadwell had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings she took home $424,500.

Power 10s launched in July with four top prizes of $1 million. Three remain to be won.

