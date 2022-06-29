NC Lottery – Torrance Person celebrates $5 million win

Greensboro man celebrates $5 million win

Torrance Person of Greensboro took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

Person bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point.

When Person arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $3 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $2,130,309.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.