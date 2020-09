Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Tanya Wilson of Henderson found herself the lucky winner of a $200,000 Super 7’s top prize.

She purchased her $5 ticket from The Million Spot on N.C. 39 North in Henderson.

Wilson claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

