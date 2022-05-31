NC Lottery – Shirdana Jordan wins $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

Cumberland County woman wins $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Shirdana Jordan of Fayetteville tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing.

Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,010.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $179,000.