NC Lottery – Shellman wins $25,000 a year for life

Gaston County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize

A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman of Gastonia.

Shellman bought his lucky ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh Friday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life life or a $$390,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $276,940.

Shellman won his prize by matching all five white balls. The odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life tickets are $2 and drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Gaston County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.