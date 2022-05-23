NC Lottery – Samuel Lee wins $200,000 prize

Person County man wins first $200,000 prize in new game

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Samuel Lee of Roxboro tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won the first $200,000 prize in the new Cash Payout game.

Lee bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Winners Mart on North Madison Boulevard in Roxboro.

Lee arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

Cash Payout debuted this month with five $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.