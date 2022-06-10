NC Lottery – Ryan Kemp wins $200,000 in drawing

Haywood County man wins $200,000 in second-chance drawing

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Ryan Kemp of Clyde took his 200X The Cash scratch-off ticket, plugged it into a second-chance drawing scheduled for June 8, and found himself the lucky winner of $200,000.

He claimed his prize Thursday at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,908.

The $30 game launched in March with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Five of the $5 million top prizes and 13 of the $100,000 prizes remain to be won. The game also features second-chance drawings to win additional prizes.

Wednesday’s 200X The Cash second-chance drawing was the first of four drawings with one $1 million prize, one $200,000, and 25 $500 prizes. His entry was one of 1.3 million in the drawing. The second drawing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $2.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Haywood County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.