NC Lottery: Rutherford County man Bryson Logan wins $100,000 ‘fortune’

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Bryson Logan of Bostic tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Logan purchased his $5,000,000 FORTUNE scratch-off ticket from the Corner Store on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Bostic.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

The $5,000,000 FORTUNE game launched in August 2019 with three top prizes of $5,000,000 and six $100,000 prizes. One top prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE