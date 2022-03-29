NC Lottery – Robert Bowen wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

NC Lottery – Catawba County man wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Robert Bowen of Conover tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

Bowen bought his lucky ticket from KS Mart on Springs Road in Hickory. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,113.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $135,000