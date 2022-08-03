NC Lottery – Pamela Halsten wins $659,989 jackpot

Lincoln County woman wins $659,989 jackpot on Easter Sunday

Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing.

Halsten bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $468,663.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $261,000.