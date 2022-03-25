NC Lottery – Nikita Adeogun wins $113,715

Harnett County woman thought she won just over $500, wins $113,715

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Nikita Adeogun of Dunn knew she had won big on her $2 lottery ticket, but her heart-stopping moment occurred when she arrived in Raleigh to collect her prize and learned it was a $113,715 Fast Play jackpot.

Adeogun, a 47-year-old nurse, bought her 10X The Cash ticket on Thursday from the Food Lion on East Cumberland Street in Dunn. She said the clerk told her she needed to go to NC Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, so she got in the car and drove to Raleigh not knowing what her ticket was worth.

“I thought maybe $600 or $700,” Adeogun said.

When Adeogun arrived at lottery headquarters, she found out that she won a $113,715 jackpot.

“My heart just stopped,” she said. “I’m just so grateful.”

Adeogun claimed her prize Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $80,750. She said she wants to use the money to pay some bills.