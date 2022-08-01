NC Lottery – Nerisa Dizdarevic wins $443,848

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 Cash 5 jackpot

Nerisa Dizdarevic of Winston-Salem took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing.

Dizdarevic bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $315,183.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $165,000.