Rockingham County man pockets $150,000 scratch-off win

Mauricio Trejo of Reidsville took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize.

Trejo bought his lucky Super Loteria ticket from Capital Food Mart on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Trejo arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required withholdings, took home $97,515.

Super Loteria debuted in April with five $150,000 prizes. Two $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.