NC Lottery – Malcolm Buchanan celebrates $1 million win

Randolph County man celebrates $1 million win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Malcolm Buchanan of Archdale took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Buchanan bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on West Fairfield Road in High Point.

When Buchanan arrived at NC Lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

The 50X The Cash game launched in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.