NC Lottery: Lynn Stephenson of Johnston County wins big ‘bucks’ with $100,000 lottery prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Lynn Stephenson of Willow Springs tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off and walked away the winner of a $100,000 prize. Stephenson purchased her lucky Millionaire Bucks ticket from Dave’s Mart & Grill on N.C. 210 in Angier.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,756.

Millionaire Bucks launched in June with four top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. Two $4 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

