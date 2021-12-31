NC Lottery – Lots of winning moments happened in 2021

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) The NC Lottery‘s winning momentsf o 2021

The new year is upon us, but let’s pause before 2021 officially ends and remember 21 of our favorite times of the year.

A Durham County COVID nurse was shocked by a $1 million win in a $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing.

A $731.1 million Powerball jackpot won in Maryland on Jan. 20 became the 4th largest in history of game. Powerball players won six jackpots in 2021.

Five North Carolina counties shared $60 million raised by the lottery for new school construction projects.

An Oakland County Lottery Club in Michigan won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 22, the third largest jackpot in U.S. history. A Brunswick County man won a $2 million prize in the same drawing. In all, Mega Millions players won six jackpots during the year.

The Jan. 23 Powerball drawing produced a “night of millionaires” as across the nation 43 tickets won $1 million to $2 million, including a $1 million win for a Forsyth County man in North Carolina.

The largest Keno prize won so far, $150,000, was shared by two Iredell County women.

Twists of fate led a Lincoln County man to one of the biggest wins of the year, a $10 million prize in the $10 million Colossal Cash game. He was one of two people who won a $10 million prize playing the lottery this year.

St. Patrick’s Day brings the luck with two winners sharing a $1.6 million Cash 5 jackpot, a $100,000 Powerball winner, and 5,530 winners in a Pick 3 Double Draw.

Lottery celebrated its 15th anniversary on March 30 after raising $8 billion for education.

Two Cash 5 tickets sold in Mecklenburg County split record Cash 5 jackpot of $2.1 million in the April 19th drawing.

Education Lottery scholarships helped thousands pay for their college education, including two new graduates of East Carolina University.

A Mecklenburg County woman was gifted a scratch-off for Mother’s Day and it turned out to be a $1 million winner.

A Winston-Salem man became the first winner of the $50,000 top prize with the new Cash 5 Double Play feature.

A Montgomery County man won the gift of a lifetime on his 66th birthday, a Corvette Stingray™ and $100,000 in cash.

Lottery raised most money ever in a year for education, $936 million.

For second time, the lottery achieved top certification in world for responsible gaming.

Trips of 8-8-8 in a Saturday night Pick 3 drawing paid out $4.9 million in prizes. Trips, the most popular set of Pick 3 numbers played, hit 13 times during the year.

A Carteret County man won $1 million in the first Monday night Powerball drawing.

Pick 4 players won a record $10.3 million when the numbers 0-0-0-0 come up in a Saturday drawing.

A Fayetteville man won two $25,000 A Year for Life prizes in the same drawing.

A Rowan County DOT worker became the first winner of the new $20 Fast Play game, winning a $132,830 jackpot plus $200,000 cash.

Here’s hoping your good luck continues in all parts of your life in 2022.