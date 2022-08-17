NC Lottery – Llamas celebrates $100,000 lottery win

Cherokee County man celebrates $100,000 lottery win

(STL.News) Roberto Jimenez Llamas of Andrews took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Llamas bought his lucky Premier Cash ticket from White’s Exxon on U.S. 19 in Andrews. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The Premier Cash game debuted in August of 2021 with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and one $100,000 prize remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Cherokee County build the new School of Innovation & Technology. For details on other ways Cherokee County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

