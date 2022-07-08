NC Lottery – Laura Nelson wins $200,000 prize

Cumberland County woman wins first $200,000 prize in new game

Laura Nelson of Fayetteville took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game of NC Lottery.

Nelson bought her lucky Hot 5’s ticket from the One Stop Shop on Strickland Bridge Road in Fayetteville. She stopped by lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

The Hot 5’s game debuted this month with five top prizes of $200,000. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.