Greensboro woman wins $131,379 jackpot in new Fast Play game

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Keshia Borland of Greensboro tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $131,379 jackpot.

Borland became the first jackpot winner in the new DOUBLE W!N Fast Play game, which debuted on Sunday.

Borland bought the lucky ticket on Wednesday at the Food Lion on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. She claimed her prize Wednesday at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $91,614.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. On Thursday morning, the jackpot topped $144,000. A $5 ticket, like DOUBLE W!N, receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.