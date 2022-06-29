NC Lottery – Kennie Jones wins $150,000 playing Powerball

Craven County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

Kennie Jones of New Bern tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Jones’ $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

Jones purchased his ticket from the Breeze Thru on East Street in Pittsboro. He claimed his prize Tuesday at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

Jones’ win came as North Carolinians play for a Powerball jackpot that now tops $350 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $365 million jackpot, or $207.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.