NC Lottery – Juan Jauregui celebrates $100,000 win

Lee County man celebrates $100,000 lottery win

(STL.News) Juan Jauregui of Sanford took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Jauregui bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Refuel on Lifestyle Place in Pittsboro. He collected his prize Friday at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Read more news related to NC Lottery: