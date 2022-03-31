NC Lottery – James Smith celebrates $100,000 jackpot

Moore County man celebrates $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

James Smith of Pinehurst took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in the Jan. 29 drawing.

Smith bought his lucky ticket from Circle H on Beverly Lane in Southern Pines. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,010.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $221,000.