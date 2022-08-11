NC Lottery – James Bock wins $250,000 lottery prize

Raleigh man’s golf win helps him sink a $250,000 lottery prize

After James Bock of Raleigh won a few dollars playing golf on Tuesday, he took a swing at winning the lottery too and sunk a $250,000 prize.

“I won $15 yesterday playing golf in a golf league so I figured what the heck,” Bock said.

Bock, 79, bought his lucky $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh. He became the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new game.

“I’m still shaking, I can’t believe it,” Bock said. “Holy cow.”

Bock said he already has two hole-in-one trophies in his house and now he can add his $250,000 “Big Check” right beside them.

He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

“My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on,” Bock said, adding that he would be getting himself a new set of golf clubs.

Mega Bucks Limited Edition debuted this month with five $250,000 prizes. Four $250,000 prizes remain to be claimed.