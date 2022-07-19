NC Lottery – Helen Holley wins $1 million lottery prize

Martin County woman wins $1 million lottery prize

Helen Holley of Robersonville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Holley bought her lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford.

When Holley arrived at NC Lottery headquarters, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.