NC Lottery – Harshkumar Parikh won $1 million

$1 million win will pay New Jersey man $50,000 a year for 20 years

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Harshkumar Parikh of Sayreville, N.J., tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Parikh bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from Ganesh Mart on East Webb Avenue in Burlington.

When Parikh arrived at NC lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the annuity option of $50,000 a year and he received $35,512 on his first payment after state and federal tax withholdings.