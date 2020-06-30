NC Lottery: Halifax County woman Angela Wimbush won $100,000 prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) A stop on her way home from work on Saturday led Angela Wimbush of Enfield to a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

“I never thought it would happen to me but it did and I just thank God for that,” she said.

Wimbush, a forklift operator, first stopped at the Stop N Go Food Mart on North McDaniel Street in Enfield on her lunch break to buy a few $5 The Big Spin scratch-off tickets. After she got off of work, she stopped in again to buy a couple more.

Once she was home from work, Wimbush scratched her tickets. “I had to look up and make sure it was my number because I saw 0’s,” she recalled of scratching her winning ticket. “I just dropped to the floor. I was just lost for words.”

In fact, the day before her good fortune, Wimbush’s son predicted her big win. “My son had looked at me and told me, ‘Mom, you’re gonna win $100,000 off these tickets,’ and I just shrugged like, ‘Okay, babe,’” she said. “So, when I did realize it was $100,000, he was the first one I called.”

Wimbush claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, she took home $70,751.

“I’m just excited,” said Wimbush. “It’s unbelievable. It gives me the opportunity to renovate my home and pay bills and make sure my kids are set. That’s all that matters to me right now.”

