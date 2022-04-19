NC Lottery – Gregg Hensley Won $200,000

McDowell County man couldn’t talk after $200,000 second-chance win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) So overcome with emotion that he couldn’t speak, Gregg Hensley of Marion said he had to just hand his phone to his wife so she could see the $200,000 prize that he won in a second-chance drawing.

Hensley, a 63-year-old woodworker, won the grand prize in the April 11 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing.

“I had to hold on to something I was so stunned,” Hensley said.

Hensley is no stranger to winning big prizes in lottery drawings. The second-chance win marks his third big win as he won $20,000 in a 2020 drawing and $10,000 in a drawing earlier this year.

“With as many folks who are entering drawings, to actually win one is hard to comprehend,” Hensley said, “so to actually win three, it’s mind boggling.”

Hensley arrived at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,020. He said he would like to buy a new truck and do some home repairs.

His win occurred in the first of four drawings in the Multiply the Cash second-chance promotion. His entry was picked from more than 66.9 million entries.