NC Lottery – David Chestnutt wins $1 million Jackpot

Sampson County man wins first $1 million Carolina Jackpot prize

David Chestnutt of Clinton took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game.

Chestnutt purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday.

When he arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Wednesday afternoon, Chestnutt could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,063.

The $10 Carolina Jackpot game launched this month with five top prizes of $1 million. Four $1 million prizes remain to be won.

The game also features a new second-chance opportunity for those who buy Carolina Jackpot tickets. For the first time, any Carolina Jackpot scratch-off can be entered into second-chance drawings that feature a rolling jackpot. As more tickets are entered, the larger the rolling jackpot grows.