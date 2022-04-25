NC Lottery – Christina Montgomery Won $100,000

Onslow County woman says, “It’s a dream” after $100,000 win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Christina Montgomery of Jacksonville said she is still waiting for reality to sink in after a $20 scratch-off ticket won her a $100,000 prize.

“I’m still thinking it’s a dream,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery, a 27-year-old cashier, bought her lucky Premier Cash ticket from the Food Lion on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville where she works. She said at first she only saw two zeroes, but she kept scratching and saw three more zeroes.

“I was in shock,” Montgomery said. “Reality is still hitting me right now.”

Montgomery purchased the winning ticket from a lottery vending machine at the store when she was on a break at work. She said a strong feeling told her to buy a Premier Cash ticket.

“Something was just telling me to play it,” Montgomery said. “Things happen for a reason.”

Montgomery arrived on Friday to collect her prize at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016. She said she would use the money to get a new car and possibly put some money aside to start a family.

The Premier Cash game debuted in August with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.