NC Lottery – Caroline Hunt celebrates $200,000 lottery win

Robeson County woman celebrates $200,000 lottery win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Caroline Hunt of Red Springs tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize.

Hunt bought her lucky Sapphire 7s ticket from One Stop on East Fourth Avenue in Red Springs. She arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

The Sapphire 7s game launched in December with six top prizes of $200,000. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.