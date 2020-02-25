NC Governor Roy Cooper Proclaims Emergency Goalie David Ayres As An Honorary North Carolinian

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres an Honorary North Carolinian. After goalies James Reimer and Petr Mrazek faced injuries that took them out of the game, David Ayres stepped up and helped the Hurricanes clinch a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ayres is a Zamboni driver and kidney transplant survivor from Canada. He stopped eight of 10 shots to earn the win for the Hurricanes.

“David Ayres had so many astonished North Carolinians, including me, yelling with glee at our televisions Saturday night that we had to officially make him one of us, “ said Governor Cooper. “And we can’t forget our courageous Carolina Hurricanes players who scored the needed goals and left it all on the ice to protect their goalie and new best friend.”

Read the full proclamation below or click HERE:

Whereas, the Carolina Hurricanes are an important contributor to the North Carolina economy, a strong charitable partner, and a source of pride in our state; and

Whereas, the Carolina Hurricanes are currently in a battle for a spot in the National Hockey League Playoffs, which will bring greater economic prosperity and further our state’s reputation of excellence in sports; and

Whereas, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 the Carolina Hurricanes had both of their goalies injured in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and had to call on the emergency backup; and

Whereas, 42-year-old Zamboni driver and kidney transplant survivor David Ayres of Canada took the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes in his home country and stopped eight of 10 shots to earn the win for the North Carolina team; and

Whereas, North Carolina’s motto is Esse Quam Videri, which means to be rather than to seem; and

Whereas, David Ayres and the Carolina Hurricanes embodied that motto with their resiliency on their way to a critical win in the playoff hunt; and

Whereas David Ayres became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut; and

Whereas, David Ayres gave North Carolina hockey fans a memory that we will never forget; and

Whereas, David Ayres proved to be the personification of “That’s hockey baby!”;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ROY COOPER, Governor of the State of North Carolina do hereby proclaim David Ayres as an “Honorary North Carolinian” and commend his recognition to all citizens.

