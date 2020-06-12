NC Education Lottery: Georgianna Whyte wins $200,000 top prize

Knightdale, NC (STL.News) Georgianna Whyte of Knightdale took a chance on the JAMES BOND 007™ scratch-off game and won a $200,000 top prize.

Whyte bought the lucky $5 ticket at the EP MART on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale. She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

JAMES BOND 007™ launched in April with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education.

