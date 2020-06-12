NC Education Lottery: Eric Alexander, cancer survivor wins $100,000

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Eric Alexander of Scotland Neck is no stranger to second chances. He’s beaten cancer before, and on June 3, his newest second chance came as a $100,000 win in the 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing.

Alexander, who works in landscaping, bought a number of 10X The Cash scratch off tickets and entered them into the second-chance drawing.

After being without WiFi for a few days, he checked his email on Monday and saw a congratulatory email from the lottery. So, he called the lottery office and a customer service rep confirmed his good fortune.

“I’m a cancer survivor so I definitely believe in second chances,” said Alexander, who beat Rhabdomyosarcoma.

He “couldn’t wait” to tell his girlfriend, so he called her to share the good news. “She started screaming, she was so excited,” he recalled.

Alexander claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, he took home $70,750.

“I’ve thought about very much who I can help and also set ourselves up for the future,” he said of his winnings. “I have a three-month-old, she’s about to be four months, and of course me and my girlfriend,” said Alexander. “So just trying to make sure we’re taken care of.”

Alexander’s entry beat odds of 1 in 10 million to win the top prize in the second of four 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawings.

Tickets from all Multiply the Cash games are eligible. Prizes in the drawings include one $100,000 cash prize, eight $5,000 cash prizes, and 25 $500 cash prizes. The next drawing is scheduled for Sept. 9. The deadline for that drawing is Aug. 31.

