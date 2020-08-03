Navy Technician Chazzman K. Chung Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Minor at Groton Sub Base

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Chazzman K. Chung, 29, of Groton, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 18 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for sexually abusing a minor on the grounds of the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Chung, a technician in the U.S. Navy, met a 13-year-old boy (the “victim”) on the Grindr dating application. Chung and the victim then communicated via text messages and phone calls. The victim’s Grindr profile indicated that he was 18 years old, but he told Chung that he was 14 years old. On December 19, 2018, the victim feigned illness and stayed home from school. On that date, Chung picked up the victim at the victim’s residence and drove back to the Naval Submarine Base in Groton. In his barracks, Chung engaged in illegal sexual activity with the victim.

Chung was arrested on state charges on April 9, 2019, and on a federal criminal complaint on October 17, 2019. On February 24, 2020, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Judge Shea ordered Chung, who is released on a $25,000 bond, to report to prison in 90 days.

This investigation was conducted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Connecticut State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford.

