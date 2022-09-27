Navratri Special from Religare Broking: Voltas can rally over 30% in next 9-12 months

Navratri is already here, and we know how important and auspicious the next few days are, signifying festivities across India. Religare Broking will share a fresh stock idea for the next eight days for long-term investors:

Day 2:



Target: Rs 1,149

LTP: Rs 882

Upside: 30.27%

Voltas, part of a multinational conglomerate Tata group, is India’s leading air conditioning company with a strong presence in unitary cooling products, engineering projects, and engineering products and services.

It is the market leader in the room air conditioner category with a market share of 24.1 per cent as on June 22. The Indian AC market, valued at Rs 193 billion, is expected to register double-digit growth over FY21-26 given the under penetration of ACs in India (4% v/s global average of 30%).

Moreover, increasing affordability, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles are key long-term structural growth drivers.

The government’s PLI scheme in white goods would also propel growth for domestic manufacturing companies and reduce import dependence.



Voltas would be the biggest beneficiary of positive industry growth trends and we expect it to maintain its leadership in the room AC segment on the back of its strong brand connect, pan-India distribution presence, and strong product portfolio.

The company offers a wide range of products including air coolers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air-conditioning products.

Given the under penetration of the aforementioned products coupled with partner Arcelik’s robust R&D and Voltas’ strong distribution network, it would help the company to grow faster than the industry.

The management has targeted 10 per cent market share in the home appliances market by 2025. Factoring this, we expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 16%/22.6%/26.7% over FY22-24E.

We recommend a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 1,149, an upside of over 30 per cent from Rs 882 recorded on 26 September.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

