Navratri Special from Religare Broking: Dalmia Bharat a play on cement space; 29% upside seen

Navratri is already here, and we know how important and auspicious the next few days are signifying festivities across India . Broking will share a fresh stock idea on each day of Navratri for long-term investors.

Day 4: Dalmia Bharat

Target: Rs 1,968

LTP: Rs 1,524

Upside: 29%

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth largest cement manufacturing company in India having a strong presence in the south and east India. It has 14 manufacturing units with an overall installed capacity of 37 MT and serves customers across 22 states with 32,000+ dealers and sub-dealers.



Dalmia’s portfolio is diversified amongst Portland Pozzolana (36% of revenue), followed by Portland Composite (25% of revenue), Ordinary Portland (21% of revenue), and Portland slag (18% of revenue).

India is the second largest producer as well as consumer of cement in the world. India’s per capita cement consumption is lower at 200-250/kg as compared to the world average of 500-550/kg and there is a huge scope of growth largely led by increasing demand for affordable housing, rapid urbanisation, and recovery in construction activity.

The demand momentum is expected to increase by 8-9% owing to government focus and spending on infrastructure, demand for housing both in urban and rural, construction of smart cities, and activity in commercial and industrial construction.

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth largest player in the cement sector in terms of total capacity. The company’s strategy and a decade-long vision is to expand capacity to 49MT by FY24, increase distribution reach in remote areas and use environmentally friendly products in manufacturing which will drive growth in the long term.

Besides, its long-term vision of using green fuels and being carbon negative too bodes well for growth. However, in the near term, on the operating front, the company’s margins are likely to be under pressure for 1or 2 quarters.

In 2HFY23, some easing of raw material cost is expected, plus the company would also focus on cost optimization measures as well as on product mix with more premium products.

We recommend a Buy on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1,968.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

