NATO to hold a special meeting with Russia over Ukraine invasion threat

(STL.News) High-ranking officials from the United States and NATO are set to hold talks with Russia amid the Ukraine invasion threat.

Wikipedia page – Russia – Ukraine relations

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube

Marty Smith

Marty Smith is a founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Smith is responsible for selecting the content posted and publishing with the help of the...