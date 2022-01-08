NATO to hold a special meeting with Russia over Ukraine invasion threat
(STL.News) High-ranking officials from the United States and NATO are set to hold talks with Russia amid the Ukraine invasion threat.
Wikipedia page – Russia – Ukraine relations
SOURCE: WION News via YouTube
