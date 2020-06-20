National Weather Service – Flood Warning – Virginia – Maryland

Flood Warning Issued by NWS Baltimore/Washington (Washington DC – Central Maryland – Northern Virginia – Eastern West Virginia)
(STL.News) The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for East central Prince Georges County in central Maryland:
- Until 345 PM EDT
- At 1247 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible.
Some locations that will experience flooding include:
- Clinton
- Forestville
- Largo
- Upper Marlboro
- Fedex Field
- Andrews Air Force Base
- Landover
- Kettering
- Walker Mill
- Mitchellville
- Rosaryville
- Lake Arbor
- Marlton
- Woodmore
- Greater Landover
- Glenarden
- District Heights
- Morningside