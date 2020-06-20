General

National Weather Service – Flood Warning – Virginia – Maryland

06/20/2020
STL.News

Flood Warning Issued by NWS Baltimore/Washington (Washington DC – Central Maryland – Northern Virginia – Eastern West Virginia)

(STL.News) The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for East central Prince Georges County in central Maryland:

  • Until 345 PM EDT
  • At 1247 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding.  1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

  • Clinton
  • Forestville
  • Largo
  • Upper Marlboro
  • Fedex Field
  • Andrews Air Force Base
  • Landover
  • Kettering
  • Walker Mill
  • Mitchellville
  • Rosaryville
  • Lake Arbor
  • Marlton
  • Woodmore
  • Greater Landover
  • Glenarden
  • District Heights
  • Morningside