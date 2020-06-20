National Weather Service – Flood Warning – Virginia – Maryland

Flood Warning Issued by NWS Baltimore/Washington (Washington DC – Central Maryland – Northern Virginia – Eastern West Virginia)

(STL.News) The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for East central Prince Georges County in central Maryland:

Until 345 PM EDT

At 1247 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: