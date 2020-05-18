National Museum of American Diplomacy Announces New Virtual Exhibit: Bringing #AmericansHome

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The National Museum of American Diplomacy is proud to launch the virtual exhibit Bringing #AmericansHome: Diplomats on the Front Line of COVID-19. This new and evolving exhibit captures the historic and ongoing efforts of the U.S. Department of State to repatriate more than 90,000 American citizens and legal residents during the pandemic. Through stories, photos, and videos, the exhibit examines the personal impact of American officials serving on the front lines of the global COVID-19 pandemic as international first responders. This unprecedented effort is grounded in over 200 years of protecting American citizens abroad and bringing them home during times of crisis. Bringing #AmericansHome highlights and honors those efforts. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo initiated the social media hashtag #AmericansHome to signal his support for the heroic behind-the-scenes efforts of Americans diplomats in the field. Explore the exhibit here: https://diplomacy.state.gov/explore-online-exhibits/bringing-americanshome/

The National Museum of American Diplomacy is made possible by a public-private partnership between the State Department and its 501(C)(3) partner, the Diplomacy Center Foundation (DCF). In 2017, the museum completed construction of a 20,000 sq. ft. glass pavilion that contains its first two exhibit halls.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE