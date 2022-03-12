National Average Gas Price – March 12, 2022

The National Average Gas Price for Saturday, March 12, 2022, stalled taking a weekend break, hopefully!
(STL.News) The National Average Gas Price (NAGP) for Saturday, March 12, 2022, declined slightly as the price increase has stalled, but don’t get your hopes up as it is likely to be a short-term break as inflation continues to increase, creating a financial hardship on most consumers.
Consumers can expect inflation to continue to climb until Washington decides to take action rather than wasting time sculpturing illusions about who is to blame for the current economic environment.
NAGP re as follows:
- March 12 – $4.326
- March 11 – $4.331
- March 10 – $4.318
- March 9 – $4.252
- March 8 – $4.17
Historical NAGP are as follows:
- One week ago – $3.922
- One month ago – $3.482
- One year ago – $2.838
SOURCE: AAA