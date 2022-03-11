National Average Gas Price – March 11, 2022

The National Average Gas Price for March 11, 2022, has increased again, making this week rising .16 cents per gallon.

(STL.News) The National Average Gas Price increased again, causing more financial harm to Americans as Washington ignores the problem and continues to make confusing statements, and many critics allege to be false.

Washington is blaming Putin for the increase in gasoline prices; however, the increase began long before the war started. We are certainly not protecting Putin, but we want to point out that the issues are different, and the administration is attempting to distract the perception of what the problem is.

Consumers should expect higher prices on all goods and services as the price of gasoline indirectly affects the cost of everything.

Additional pressure on gasoline prices came after President Biden announced the ban on Russian oil. While most Americans support that move, it will affect prices in the short term. However, what is the plan for America’s energy policy? Many US politicians and citizens are asking the administration to return to energy independence, which resulted in the lowest gas prices in decades. However, after Biden took office and implemented changes to the energy policy, prices began to increase and have not looked back.

The administration could make great history by creating an energy policy that allows America to lead the world in all types of energy. It could change America’s economic and political landscape forever and enhance its national security.

The National Average Gas Price for March 11, 2022:

March 11, 2022 – $4.331

March 10, 2022 – $4.318

March 9, 2022 – $4.252

March 8, 2022 – $4.17

Recently historical gas prices are as follows:

One week ago – $3.837

One month ago – $3.480

One Year ago – $2.826

This week alone, prices have increased by .16 cents per gallon. Rising gasoline prices are one of the most damaging economic events affecting America’s economy.

SOURCE: AAA