National Average Gas Price – 03/10/22

National Average Gas Prices updated daily, showing recent historical prices.

(STL.News) Today, the National Average Gas Price (s) increased again. As inflation affects every person in the U.S. politicians continue doing what they do, debate, argue and make matters worse while denying any responsibility regardless of what the facts indicate. Consumers can expect prices to continually increase until America adopts a better energy policy. Energy costs will accelerate inflation because energy costs will create an increase in price for all items.

Make no mistake; this increase is solely due to a poor energy policy. Politicians will always deny and lie about the outcome of their poor decisions. Additional pressure will hit consumers after the U.S. banned the import of Russian oil, which we support. Still, the biggest mistake is that Washington continues not to support energy independence from foreign countries and use the energy available at home.

Inflation hits a 40-year high, reflecting the HIGH National Average Gas Price (s). Consumers need to be prepared for more historical high prices as Washington destroys the American economy but claims victory.

The National Average Gas Prices are as follows:

March 10, 2022 – $4.318

March 9, 2022 – $4.252

March 8, 2022 – $4.17

Historical gas prices:

One Week Ago: $3.728

One Month Ago: $3.477

One Year Ago: $2.815

SOURCE: AAA